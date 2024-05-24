Boom Roasted Coffee
Coffee Menu
Specialty Iced Coffees
Specialty Hot Coffees
- Hot Boom Classic
Espresso, vanilla, milk$5.00+
- Hot Brown Sugar Oatmilk Espresso
Espresso, brown sugar, cinnamon, oatmilk$5.50+
- Hot Caramel Espresso
Espresso, caramel, milk$5.00+
- Hot Lavender Vanilla Espresso
Espresso, lavender, vanilla, milk$5.25+
- Espresso Shot$1.25
Hot Brown Sugar Oatmilk Espresso
Espresso, brown sugar, cinnamon, oatmilk
At Home Coffee
Beans
- 12 oz. Light Roast Beans
Light Roast from Ethiopian Beans$14.50
- 12 oz. Medium Roast Beans
Medium Roast from Colombian Beans$14.50
- 12 oz. Dark Roast Beans
Dark Roast from Bolivian Beans$14.50
- 12 oz. Espresso Roast Beans
Espresso Roast from Guatemalan Beans$14.50
- 12 oz. Decaf Blend Beans
Medium Roast from Decaf Beans$14.50
- 12 oz. Custom Blend
Your choice of roast from your choice of beans!$14.50
